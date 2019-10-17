Miller, Elizabeth J. (Fader) "Betty" March 11, 1929 - October 12, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 12:305pm, with the family receiving friends from 57pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10am, at St. Paul United Methodist Church (324 So. Jackson St., Papillion, NE. 68046). Interment at Cedar Dale Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.