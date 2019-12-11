Miller, Elizabeth A.

Miller, Elizabeth A. April 1, 1929 - December 9, 2019 Age 90, of Council Bluffs. Passed away December 9, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Omaha, NE, to the late Otto R. and Ana Wilhelmina Spraktes Nielsen. She was united in marriage to Rudolph Miller on September 29, 1956. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rudolph "Rudy," 2002; brothers, Richard Nielsen and wife, Clara "Tork"; Robert Nielsen and wife, Ella M. Survivors include niece, Martha Ann Schreiber and husband, Mike of Omaha; and many other friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Council Bluffs. Elizabeth will be laid to rest with husband, Rudy at Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at Emmanuel. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

