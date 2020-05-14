Miller, Dennis Ray Dennis Ray Miller, 77, Omaha, NE, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Born January 19, 1943. Dennis owned and operated Miller's Auto Sales in Omaha until his retirement in 1995. Survivors include his two daughters, Kathy (Scott) Turkel of Omaha, NE, and Lynn (Scott) Blecker of Omaha, NE; his grandchildren, Courtney, Brenen, and Cohen; one sister, Diane Merryweather of Aplington, Iowa. Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be in the Hollst Lawn Cemetery in Yutan, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. RUSH FAMILY CARE SERVICE 1629 10th St., Onawa, IA 51040 (712) 423-3293 | www.rushfamilycareservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.