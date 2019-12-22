Miller, David R.

Miller, David R. January 18, 1938 - December 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Dick and Geneva Maddox Miller; brother, Dennis Miller; daughter, Dawn Williamson. Survived by wife, Carole, sons, Gregory (Cheryl), and David (Kathy); daughter, Lindsay Deaver (Jeff); 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Homer (Sallye); many nieces and nephews. Vice President and Branch Manager Associates Commercial Corporation. CELEBRATION of LIFE, December 23, at 6pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street. Memorials to Autism Center of Nebraska. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

