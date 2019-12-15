Miller, David R. January 18, 1938 - December 13, 2019 Vice President, Branch Manager Associates Commercial Corporation. CELEBRATION of LIFE December 23, 2019, 6pm Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108 Street. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

