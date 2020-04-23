Miller, Claire M. "Toots" January 13, 1938 - April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Terry O. Miller. Survived by son, Donald L. Miller (Shari L.); daughter, Donna Shipley (Mark); grandchildren: Connor Miller, Hunter Miller and Nicole Shipley; nieces, nephews and friends. Family FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 24th, 10am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Millard Good Samaritan Home. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Claire Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.