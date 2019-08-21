Miller, Cheryl L. Age 72 - August 18, 2019 Of Bellevue, NE entered into rest on Sunday, at Hillcrest Millard Nursing Home in Omaha, NE. Survived by husband, Marvin Miller; children, Dawn (Scott) Wagner and Kyle (Sarah) Miller; grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Jacob and Emily Wagner, Kade and Graham Miller. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 10:30am at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 5:307:30pm, at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.