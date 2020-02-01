Miller, Carlton D. November 10, 1926 - January 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; wife, Evelyn Miller; son, Gary Miller; son-in-law, Ralph Carter; granddaughter, Rita Staack; great grandson, Kristoffer Stewart; brothers: Harlan Miller, Darrell Miller, Leslie Miller; sisters: Evelyn Murphy, Helen Wach. Survived by wife, Vivian Miller; daughter, Linda Carter; daughter-in-law, Una Miller; brothers: Leo Miller, Richard Miller; sister, Doris Morris; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 11:30am Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000

