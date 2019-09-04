Miller, Brenda Kay (Egnew) August 25, 2019 Omaha. Passed away after a brief illness with family and close friends by her side. Born in Cannelton, IN, to Millard A. and Neva Egnew, she graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in Evansville, IN. She and husband, Edgar "Eddie" Miller began their married life in Italy in 1961, later returning to Evansville and then relocating permanently to Omaha with their three sons in 1969. Together they started Minute Man Printing in 1972, building it into a successful business until Eddie's death in 1985. She continued to run the business until its sale in 1990. She completed her bachelor's degree at Bellevue University in 1996. Known to her grandchildren as "Kitty Grandma," Brenda was a fun-loving mother and grandmother who never lost her youthful spirit. She loved to stage "excellent adventures" for her grandkids, and maintained a costume jewelry-stocked Secret Garden in her backyard. She had an extensive collection of 45-rpm records from the 1950s, including her favorites such as Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, and Little Richard. She loved fireworks, her swimming pool, and her family photo albums. She was passionate about reading and literacy, and gifted her sons with a deep love of learning and education. She was one of a kind and will be missed greatly. She is survived by her three sons, Steve, Jeff and Keith; their spouses; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Thursday, 5pm, with WAKE SREVICE at 7pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Omaha Public Library Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
