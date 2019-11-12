Miller, Bonnie Jean August 6, 1933 - November 7, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Ann Iske; brother, Roy Dohse. Survived by husband, Jack Miller; son, Tim Miller; daughter, Kimberly Miller; sister-in-law, Diana Dohse; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION at St Columbkille Catholic Church prior to service Wednesday, 9:30-10m, followed by FUNERAL MASS Wednesday at 10am. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

