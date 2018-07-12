Miller, Ann M. (Fox) Age 58 Ann M. (Fox) Miller, of Lincoln, NE, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Gateway Vista Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln. Ann Marie Miller, daughter of L.J. (Jim) and Mitzi (Madsen) Fox was born May 9, 1960 in Albion, NE. She attended grade school at St. Michael's Catholic School and graduated from Albion High School in 1978. Following high school she worked various jobs including Lindsay Manufacturing, Telex Communication and Molex. On May 6, 2005 she married Tim Miller of Lincoln. Together they enjoyed time at their lake home, riding Harleys and relaxing with good friends. Her faithful companion was Allie, a beautiful persian kitty. Ann was extremely artistic and completed many stained glass, crochet and other craft projects. She was known to scan Pinterest for yummy and healthy recipes to make for Tim. She is survived by her loving husband, Tim; two brothers, Steve (Tricia) Fox of Mason, MI, and Robert (Jean) Fox of Clive, IA; sister-in-law, Kay Lee Fox of Villa Hills, KY; four nieces and nephews: Sarah Lee, Andrew Fox, Benjamin Fox and Mollie Fox. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Emmanuel and Marge Miller; and her two brothers, Paul and Larry Fox. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, July 16, 2018, at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Shriner Transportation Fund, Lincoln, NE. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515

