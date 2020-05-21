Milks, William Dean "Bill" Of Tucker, Georgia passed away on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born to John and Marilyn Milks on December 19, 1958, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised on the family farm in Springfield, Nebraska. He attended school in Springfield, while working with his father on the farm. He loved playing sports, especially football and basketball. He graduated from Platteview High School in 1977. From 1977 to 1981, he attended Wayne State College in Wayne, NE and graduated with a B.A. degree in Business Administration, playing on the football and basketball teams. He worked at Teters Floral Products Company from 1985-1993, rising to Regional Manager. After that he spent the next 27 years as an entrepreneur, owning and operating various businesses in the Atlanta, GA area. Along with his wife, he owned and operated Pinnacle Cafe in Atlanta, GA at the time of his death. Bill was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by: his wife Monica, his mother Marilyn, his three sisters; Mary McKnight, Lori Smith (Mike), and Diane Warnke (Wesley); his five kids; Matt Milks (Mackenzie), Sammy Lucero (Stephanie), Chelsea Schernikau (Owen), Mackenzie Milks, and Melissa Ponce (Martin); and his 13 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Milks Family Memorial, a scholarship fund that was setup to honor the memory of Bill's father. Please send to First United Methodist Church, attn: Treasurer, 480 Main St, Springfield, NE 68059, note in memo Milks Family Memorial. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE will be held on Saturday, May 23rd, at 1 pm for immediate family only. It's going to be streamed via Facebook to maintain social distancing restrictions. Anyone wishing to watch the streamed service can go to Facebook and search for Springfield First United Methodist Church and the homepage should come up.
