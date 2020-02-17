Miles, Robin Genene Robin Genene Miles passed away in Omaha from natural causes on February 12, 2020 - a day before her 61st birthday. Robin gracefully dealt with a chronic illness for the majority of her life. She is survived by her mother, Marian Genene Pflasterer; her sisters, Linda Dempsey (Robert), and Suzanne Miles (Robert Mason) of Arizona; nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family; and her beloved dog, Payson. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Ray Miles; and her step-father, Forrest Pflasterer. Robin attended Northwest High School, where she was voted the most beautiful girl in her Senior Class, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she majored in History. She was one of the first Flight Attendants for America West Airlines, and she was a Consumer Service Representative for several technology companies. She was also an accomplished equestrian. Robin had a wicked sense of humor and a great love of animals. Per her wishes, she will be Cremated and there will be No Memorial Service. Please, take time at your own private meal or get together to remember Robin with a story or a toast. Suggested Memorials to the Animal Shelters of your choice. "Be at rest once more, oh my soul, for the Lord has been good to you."
