Miles, Ramona M. "Mona" February 14, 1942 - June 7, 2020 Age 78, of Omaha. Private Celebration of Mona's Life: Thursday, June 11, at 1pm at Stony Brook Church, 14345 Y St., Omaha, NE. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/blakeshuskermom. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, June 12, at 12pm at Cozad Cemetery in Cozad, NE. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave a condolence and for complete obituary visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

