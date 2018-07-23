Mikno–Garry, Judith L. Age 66 - Jul 19, 2018 Preceded in death by her daughter, Eddie; parents, Edward and Lucille; brother, Edward Jr.; Sweetcheeks and Snuggles. Survived by her daughters, Emily Garry, and Elisa Garry; and granddaughter, Nicolette. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 24, from 5–6:30pm, with 6:30pm VIGIL SERVICE at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 25, at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 36th and Q. Interment: Saint John Cemetery. Memorials requested to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

