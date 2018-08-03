Age 67

John died July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas. Preceded in death by wife, Kathy. Survived by son, Phillip, of Indianapolis; daughter, Katie Johnson, of Kentucky; sisters: Nancy Prusha, of Fremont, NE; and Karen Bettger, of Omaha.

Private services.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.