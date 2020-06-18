Mickells, Josephine A. (Gulizia)

Mickells, Josephine A. (Gulizia) August 8, 1925 - May 19, 2020 Born on August 8, 1925 in Omaha; went to be with our Lord on May 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Antonino and Maria; brothers, Phil and Joseph Gulizia; sister, Mary Skradski; loving granddaughter, Regina Dixon. Survived by children: Mary Jo Dixon (Bill), Robert Mickells (Lorraine), and Lori McIntyre; grandchildren: William Dixon, Jr. (Megan), Joseph Dixon (Julie), Mary Kay Stevens (Clay), Danielle Mayer (John), Alex McIntyre (Katy), Kevin McIntyre (Katy), and Katelyn Khan (Jake); sisters, Louise Kojdecki and Nancy Chopski; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and other loving friends. SERVICES: Saturday, June 20th at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live-cast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

