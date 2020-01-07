Michelsen, Harry August 31, 1947 - December 31, 2019 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Jan 9
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road
Omaha, NE 68138
