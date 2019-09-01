Michaelson, Russell "Russ" Stevens

Michaelson, Russell "Russ" Stevens Age 72 Surrounded by his family, Russell "Russ" Stevens Michaelson passed away on August 18, 2019 to return to our Heavenly Father. Born on April 5, 1947 in Ogden, UT to parents, Willis and Ellen (Glines) Michaelson, Russ enjoyed photography, motorcycles, and ham radio. He was Wed and Sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple to his beautiful bride of 49 years, Ruth Marie Wells, on July 11, 1970. His career at the Union Pacific Railroad of 38 years took him and his family to Omaha, where he lived the remainder of his life. Russ is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; his children: Steven Michaelson, Timothy Michaelson, Julie (Adam) Davis, Wendy (John) Besse Dowding, Christine (James Horejs, and Jeffery Michaelson; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. CELEBRATION of LIFE and VIEWING will be held on Tuesday, September 3, from 10-10:30am, with the CELEBRATION of Life to follow, all at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 11027 Martha Street, Omaha, NE 68114. INTERMENT: Voss Mohr Cemetery, 138th and Harrison Street. Memorials to Korisko-Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

