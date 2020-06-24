Micek, Edward J.

Micek, Edward J. April 29, 1928 - June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Bonnie; son, Danny. Survived by son, Kevin Micek; daughters, Peggy (Greg) Pettis, Colleen (Russell) Beal; sisters, Cecelia Micek and Sr. M. Dorothea Micek; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; close family friend, Chris Polinski. There are no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ed's name to the Nebraska Humane Society. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

