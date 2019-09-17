Micanek, Bonnie L. (Sennert) February 9, 1947 - September 14, 2019 Age 72. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold Micanek; three children: Cory Micanek (Sandy), Chad Micanek (Erin), and Chris Micanek; three grandchildren: Emma, Sara, and Kathy; great-grandson, Sterling. Guests will be welcomed Wednesday, September 18, from 1:30-3pm, with 3pm MEMORIAL SERVICE, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn, NE. An additional ceremony will be held on a later date, at Christ Lutheran in Lynch, NE. Visit www.chapelofmemories.com.

