Meyerson Kaufman Rosenberg, Rose Rose Meyerson Kaufman Rosenberg, passed away on April 28, 2020, at the age of 97. Rose was predeceased by her first husband, Bernard Kaufman, and her second husband, Jacob Rosenberg; as well as her beloved children, Larry Kaufman and Ellen Sue Kaufman; and her brother, Meyer Meyerson. She is survived by her devoted nephew and nieces, Robert Meyerson, Judith Smith, and Janice Meyerson. She will be missed by her family, by her many friends, and by the staff at the Rose Blumkin Home, as well as by her Mahjongg group. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Meyerson Kaufman Rosenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.