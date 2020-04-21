Meyers, Harriett "Sue" June 25, 1934 - April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, David J. Meyers; parents, William and Claire Wolkoff. Sue is survived by her brother, Stan; 3 sons, Jon (Denise), Joe (Tina), and Bill (Beth Wischman); grandchildren James (Beth), Tamara Draeger (Jared), Shaina, Sheila Brown (Clarence), Stacy Tonniges (Dave); 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her dedication to her friends and family, Sue was a lifelong volunteer for The National Council of Jewish Women, Douglas County Homestead Exemption Program, Temple Israel, and many other charities. PRIVATE BURIAL at Temple Israel Cemetery. Memorials to David J and Sue Meyers Jewish Youth Experience Fund at Temple Israel or David J and Sue Meyers Jewish Experience Scholarship Endowment Fund at the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

