Meyers, Berniece I. January 14, 1938 - September 19, 2019 Berniece I. Meyers, age 81, passed away at her home surrounded by family on September 19, 2019. Berniece was born in Ansley, NE to Lloyd and Anna McDermott on January 14, 1938. Her family later moved to Ainsworth, NE where she was raised and met her husband, Don Meyers. Don and Berniece then resided in Millard, NE where they raised their children. Berniece was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Anna; and brother, Lloyd McDermott. She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Don Meyers Sr.; son, Don Meyers Jr. (Sharon); daughters, Tami (Chris) Eastridge, Vicki Meyers, and Debbie Meyers; brothers, Neils (Vicki), and Jim (Irene) McDermott; sister, Lavonne Lehman; grandchildren, Lindsey (Dirk) Churchill, Andrew Meyers, Brenna and Caylin Eastridge; and great-grandchild, Leo Churchill. GATHERING of Family and Friends will be 10am-12pm Monday, September 23, at Braman Southwest Chapel. Private Family Inurnment at Voss Mohr Cemetery. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

