Meyer, Patricia L. February 17, 1929 - April 15, 2020 Born in Marysville, KS, Pat was one of three children of Dale and Alice Talbot. She graduated from St. Xavier High School in Junction City, KS, and attended junior college. Pat and her husband Karl came to Omaha in 1967, having lived previously in Carlton, KS, and Lincoln, NE. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Karl; infant son, Mark Kevin; and brother, Dean Talbot. She is survived by sons, Kyle (Deb) and Corey (Chris); seven grandchildren: Ryan (Jana), Josh (Jenny), Jesse (Erin), Jake (Jaclyn), Brett (Haley), Karly and Sam Kline; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Marge McClung. A Private Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The family will host a Celebration of Pat's Life at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

