Meyer, Michael Jr. "Mike"

Meyer, Michael Jr. "Mike" August 7, 1933 - August 22, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Barbara. Survived by son, Mike III (Julie); grandsons, Michael IV, Josh, Nick; sister, Hal Johnston; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, September 6, from 5-6:30pm, with 6:30pm Vigil Service at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 7, 10am, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. Private Interment. Memorials to St. James Catholic Church, Boys Town. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

