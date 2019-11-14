Meyer, Ellie Jane

Meyer, Ellie Jane April 13, 2019 - November 10, 2019 She is survived by parents, Sara Pagett and Derek Meyer; grandparents: Jeff and Ellen Pagett, Robert Meyer, Rebecca Swafford; great-grandparents: Sylvia Pagett, Matt and Amy Meyer, Jackie and George Schneider; aunts, uncles, cousins, many other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, November 16th, 4:30pm to 6:30pm, followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE: at 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

