Meyer, Alan F. November 25, 1946 - March 14, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Elsie Meyer and granddaughter, Raelyn Achenbach. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Karen; children, Tonya (Lonny) Achenbach and Chad (Riley) Meyer; 3 grandchildren, Halle, Dillon and Eathan; brother, Merlin (Carol) Meyer; brother in law, Gary Carlson; many nieces, nephews, his extended family and good friends. Private family interment in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of Alan's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

