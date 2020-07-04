Meurrens, Robert A. June 4, 1944 - July 2, 2020 Age 76 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn; and parents, Robert and Jayne Meurrens. Survived by his sons: Bradley Meurrens, and Zachary (Melissa) Meurrens. GATHERING of friends and family: 9-11am Saturday, July 11, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

