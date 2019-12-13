Meurrens, Marilyn (Workman) July 16, 1944 - December 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Charles Jesse and Bertha Irene Workman; brother, Ronald Workman; sister Karen Vershaw. Survived by husband, Robert Meurrens; children, Bradley Meurrens, Zachary Meurrens (Melissa); sisters, Judy Kisicki (Joe) and Cheryl Workman. VISITATION: Family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1-2pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE following, at Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel (www.bramanmortuary.com). BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.