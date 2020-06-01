Metzler, Michael A. May 12, 1962 - May 27, 2020 Omaha. Michael A. Metzler went Home to Jesus on Wednesday, May 27th, at age 58. He was preceded in death by mother, Geraldine Metzler. A devoted husband, Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cheri. A loving father and grandfather, he is survived by three children, Drew Metzler (Stephanie), Brett Metzler, and Lauren Flair (Luke); and four grandchildren. Also survived by father, Alfred Metzler; brother, Jeffrey Metzler (Linda); sister, Gerri Kazmierczak; many other loving family and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, June 3rd from 4pm-6pm at the West Center Chapel. Family Services and Interment on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Team Jack Foundation, or Angels Among Us. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.