Metzger, Byford Paul September 11, 1925 - January 12, 2020 Byford was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents; brother-in-law, Howard Ettleman; and one great-grandson, Colten Ellerbee. He is survived by his sister, Gertrude Ettleman of Nebraska City; son, Don (Karen) Metzger of Omaha, daughters Janet (Jim) Krause of Plainview, Linda (Richard) Johnson of Hastings; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation and Funeral services will both be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Pawnee City. VISITATION will be on Friday, January 17, from noon-8pm with family present from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The United Presbyterian Church, The Pawnee City Assisted Living, or the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital Foundation. For a full obituary, visit www.wherrymortuary.com. WHERRY MORTUARY Pawnee City, NE | (402) 852-2387

