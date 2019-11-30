Metz, Maci Elizabeth November 6, 2014 - November 23, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 30th, 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Dr.). INTERMENT: Voss Mohr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested Maci's Memorial Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.