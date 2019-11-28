Metz, Maci Elizabeth

Metz, Maci Elizabeth November 6, 2014 - November 23, 2019 Maci Elizabeth Metz died at home and in her sleep on November 23rd, 2019 at the age of five. She touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts. She was joy personified. Beloved daughter of Nathan and Jennifer and little sister to brother, Noah, and sisters: Maddie, Maya, and Mila. Sorrowfully missed by all who knew her, especially John and Deborah Kennedy, and Michael Metz. Treasured niece of Elizabeth Kennedy, John and Angie Kennedy, Sean and Brooke Metz, and Heather Metz, and Burke Raby. Family will receive friends Friday, November 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 30th, 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Dr.). INTERMENT: Voss Mohr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested Maci's Memorial Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.