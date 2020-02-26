Messerschmidt, Esther Jeanette September 5, 1927 - February 23, 2020 Age 92. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in Avoca, IA. Esther is survived by her children, Steven James Messerschmidt (Ann), Stanley Joseph Messerschmidt (Sue), Paula Marie Heck (Andy), Patricia Mae Kroll (Jim) and Stewart Jerome Messerschmidt (Trudy); 17 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She was greeted in heaven by her husband; parents; siblings; and a son, Sidney Jerard. Esther was born upstairs in the front room in Avoca, IA, to Albert Walton Rock and Mary Boggs Rock. She attended Walnut Lane Country School and graduated from Shelby High School in 1944. She attended the Commercial Extension in Omaha, NE where she learned secretarial skills. Just two days after graduating from here, she began working at the Bemis Bag Co. as a secretary and payroll clerk from 1945-1947. She married Jerome Arthur Messerschmidt on December 15, 1945. Esther also worked as a cashier at the Copper Kettle for 25 year and retired at the age of 74. She and Jerome raised five children together and were married for 49 years. Esther was a devoted Catholic and a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Parish and the Rosary Society. Over her life, she lived in Avoca, Omaha, Persia, Shelby and lastly on her farm in Neola for 36 years (1983-2019). She loved having family gathered together for holidays and other special occasions. She will be remembered as a strong, kind, gentle, witty and generous woman. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew her. VISITATION is 3-6pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in Neola, IA with a Recitation of the Rosary starting at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL is 10:30am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Church. Inurnment is in Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Church. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
