Messerli, Carolyn Ruth Age 84 Carolyn Ruth Messerli of Edgar, NE, the daughter of Donald and Phyllis (Wight) Jensen was born December 1, 1933 at Weston, IA. She passed away on October 3, 2018. Carolyn lived a fulfilling life as an amazing wife to Robert (Bob) Messerli, loving mother and grandmother, and caring sister. She will be greatly missed for her immense care for her family and friends. SERVICES: Saturday, October 6th, 2pm, at Williams Funeral Home in Edgar, NE. Williams Funeral Home Edgar, NE 402-224-5315

