Mesenbrink, Margaret Elaine May 18, 1937 - December 2, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, James E. Survived by her children: Steven, Cindy Simonsen (Joseph), Richard, Russell, Karen Schneider (James) and Julie Polonis. FUNERAL: Saturday, December 7, at 10am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. INTERMENT: Saturday, December 7, at 2:30pm at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Denison, IA. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

