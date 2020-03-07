Merrill, Linda Dian September 9, 1946 - March 2, 2020 SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Town and Country Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
Holy Cross Catholic church
4810 Woolworth Ave
Omaha, NE 68106
