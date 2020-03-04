Merrill, Linda Dian September 9, 1946 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Stephen Merrill; brother, William Helms. Survived by children, Eric (Sherry) Merrill, Theresa Janousek, Elizabeth Merrill, Michelle Merrill; grandchildren, Jennifer, Cassie, Whitney, Emily, Madeline; five great-grandchildren; brother, John (Peggy) Helms. SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm. Memorials to Town and Country Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To send flowers to the family of Linda Merrill, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.