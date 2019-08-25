Merrill, Betty J. November 27, 1925 - August 21, 2019 Survived by daughters, Linda (Russ) Heisser, and Diana (Terry) Christensen; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Private Family Service to be held later. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

