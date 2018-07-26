Merrifield, Kay Marie (McDowell) Dec 31, 1943 - Jul 19, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Ivan and Wilma, and brother Danny. Survived by husband, Gary; brothers, Gary McDowell and Mike McDowell (Kim); sons, Patrick Merrifield (Lib) and Michael Merrifield (Paige); daughter, Teresa Swanson (Mark); grandchildren: Kristen, Cassie, Keyton, Connor, London, Macy, and Kindle; great-grandson, Lawkryn. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 28th from 9:30am to 11:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11:30am. Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

