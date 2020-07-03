Merrick, Sidney Michael Gerald "Mick" Sidney Michael Gerald "Mick" Merrick 78, passed away on June 30, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Born in January 1942, in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, the only child of Edith Merrick, an inspector at a Spitfire aircraft factory in Coventry, England, and Sidney Aldridge, a British soldier serving in Burma during World War II. He was raised by his mother, an upbeat and independent woman, his "rock" that never gave up on him. Early memories include playing in the rubble during the Blitz and a bonfire in the street celebrating VE Day. After the war, he and his mother moved to London where she was a housekeeper. At age 18, he emigrated to America with $100. He worked in Omaha for the Waldinger Corporation, a sheet metal and mechanical contractor, for 45 years as an estimator/project manager and had five children from a prior marriage. Mick married Judy Garretson in 2006. Judy introduced him to dancing, a passion they shared for many years. They enjoyed winters in South Padre Island, TX and summers in Gig Harbor, WA. Mick golfed and was an avid soccer fan. He was an eternal optimist and always sought the good in people. He loved simple pleasures, such as coaching soccer and sharing meals with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy, and his parents Edith and Sidney. He is survived by children, Michael (Rozlyn) Merrick, John (Heather) Merrick, Lesley (Bruce) Lowe, Christian (Kristen) Merrick, Tim (Esi) Merrick; stepchildren Mike (Melissa) Funk, Michele Funk, Renee (Kevin) Gierhan and Andrea Funk Fraire; grandchildren Clara Merrick, Kate Lowe, and Michaela Merrick; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren through his marriage with Judy. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: An outdoor memorial service, with casual attire and social distancing, will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 5pm, with an indoor/outdoor reception to follow at 6pm, at the Field Club of Omaha, 3615 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, NE. Private interments of ashes will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mick's name may be made to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org). KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
