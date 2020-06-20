Merrick, Judy April 17, 1942 - June 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents. Survived by husband, Mick Merrick; children, Mike (Melissa) Funk, Michele Funk, Renee (Kevin) Gierhan, Andrea Fraire; stepchildren, Michael (Roz) Merrick. John (Heather) Merrick, Leslie (Bruce) Lowe, Christian (Kristin) Merrick, Tim (Esi) Merrick; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen and Sue; brother, Jim (Claudia); numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE Tuesday 11am at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at the Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date (Make checks payable to Mike Funk). Please join us on our Web Cast of the Service at http://boxcast.tv/view/judy-merrick-237340 JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

