Merksick, Thomas Edward October 12, 1955 - September 19, 2019 Age 63 of Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away on September 19, 2019. Tom was born on October 12, 1955 in Omaha to the late Pete and Helen (Donnelly) Merksick and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Tom was the Business Manager for Local 1140 and a member of the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kent and Patrick; sister, Kathleen; former wife Alice; grandson, Kouper West; and nephew, Jake Combs. Tom leaves behind daughters, Mandie Merksick (Jason West), and Sarah (Josh) Stone; son, Jared (Kara) Merksick; grandchildren, Emma West, Michael, Olivia and Gavin Merksick, Brendon Beller, Bailey Coy and Austin Stone; brothers and sisters, Steve (Mary) Merksick, Tom's favorite sister Annie (Joe) Williams, Betty (Frank) Wiederkehr, Barbara (Bob) Belt, Susie Combs, and Tony (Donetta) Merksick; sister- in-law, Kelly Merksick; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: Wednesday 10am, all at the Funeral Home. Tom will be Laid to Rest with his grandson Kouper at Garner Township Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.