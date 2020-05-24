Meredith, Kenneth M.

Meredith, Kenneth M. December 11, 1946 - May 21, 2020 Survived by wife, Judy; children, Shaun (Sally), and Teri Gibbs (John); grandchildren, Dahaun and Abagail; and brother, Ron. Private Family Services, with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

