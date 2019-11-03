Merchen, Richard Joseph "Dick" August 1, 1953 - October 30, 2019 Dick served two tours of Service and will be buried in Omaha National Cemetery with a Private Family Service. He is survived by seven siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends. Rest In Peace. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

