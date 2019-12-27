Mercer, Steven L. March 26, 1960 - December 25, 2019 Survived by mother, Imogene Naraine; family: Diane (Johnny) Ingram, Charles Mercer, Michelle Naraine, Chris Conley, Chuck Mercer, Jomar Ingram; many other close family and friends. SERVICES: 11am Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 4-6pm, Sunday, Dec. 29, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Mercer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.