Mercer, Francis Wetherill

Mercer, Francis Wetherill Age 75 - September 16, 2019 Better known as Mark, he died on Monday after a year long battle with cancer. He was 75 years old. Born in Omaha in 1943, Mark was the son of Samuel D. Mercer and Agnes (Mason) Clark who both preceded him in death. An artist and Omaha icon, Mark was highly regarded for his dedication to the development and preservation of the Old Market as a cultural destination and neighborhood. He was very much beloved for his natural intellect and quiet demeanor. He is survived by Vera Mercer, his wife of 50 years; cousin, Nicholas Bonham Carter; and a community of supporters, loved ones, artists and dear old friends. At the family's request No Service will be held. Flowers and Remembrances may be sent to Mercer Management Company, 511 So. 11th Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

