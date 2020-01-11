Meradith, Jodi S. October 10, 1966 - January 9, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Don Flower, Sr.; and brother, Jack Flower. Survived by husband, Greg Meradith; daughters, Jordan Raglow (Rhys) and McKenzie Meradith; mother, Barb Flower; and brother, Don Flower, Jr. (Heather). Family will receive friends Sunday, January 12th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 5pm. No flowers please, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

