Menousek, Anton J. III Anton J. Menousek III, age 70, of Fremont passed away January 4, 2020, at University Of Nebraska Medical Center. Services are pending for a future date. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 (402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com

